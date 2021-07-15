Css LLC Il Buys New Holdings in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSII. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSII opened at $9.95 on Thursday. FS Development Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

