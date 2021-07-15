Css LLC Il Makes New $977,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.