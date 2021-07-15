Css LLC Il Purchases New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

