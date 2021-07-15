Css LLC Il Raises Position in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in D8 were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in D8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in D8 by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in D8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in D8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEH opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

