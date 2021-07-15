Css LLC Il Takes $681,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,270,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,550,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.91.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

