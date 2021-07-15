CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 100.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 372,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. Research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.