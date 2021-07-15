Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) EVP William Sumas Sells 1,830 Shares

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,471. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $49.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPIX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 69,997 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.