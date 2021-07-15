Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $251.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cummins’ impressive product portfolio, strong geographic diversification and broad global distribution network along with efforts to ramp up its capabilities in fuel cell and hydrogen technology bode well. Acquisition of Hydrogenic Corp, and strategic partnerships with Daimler, NPROXX, Isuzu and Iberdrola are set to drive Cummins' prospects. Upbeat 2021 sales outlook, healthy balance sheet and safe dividend history are other positives. However, Cummins’ New Power segment is suffering from continuous losses amid high product and technology-related expenses. Also, Cummins anticipates a 7% reduction in demand for the light-duty truck market. Rising capex and high launch and operating cost are likely to dent Cummins’ margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.30.

Cummins stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.65. 390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,168. Cummins has a 12-month low of $179.16 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

