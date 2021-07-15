Curve DAO Token Price Tops $1.54 on Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $574.26 million and approximately $84.94 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00004825 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.22 or 0.00847993 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,547,357,690 coins and its circulating supply is 373,484,751 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

