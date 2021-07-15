Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

CUBI opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $818,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.