CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Director Joseph C. Md Maroon Acquires 50,000 Shares

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Director Joseph C. Md Maroon purchased 50,000 shares of CV Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00.

OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39. CV Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.42%. Research analysts forecast that CV Sciences, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CV Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.68.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.