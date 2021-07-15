CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

VNQ stock opened at $105.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

