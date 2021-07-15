CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,947 shares of company stock worth $64,456,354 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $653.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $629.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.54, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $627.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.03.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.