CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $765,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.43.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $224.45 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.42. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

