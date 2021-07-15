CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,119,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $249.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $252.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.89.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

