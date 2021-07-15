CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

TR stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of -0.10.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

