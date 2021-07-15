CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.38.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.