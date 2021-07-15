Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading 6.1% Higher

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.67. 37,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 649,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

