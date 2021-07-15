Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €79.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €79.00 ($92.94) target price from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.14 ($108.40).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daimler has a twelve month low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

