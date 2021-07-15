Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Up 5,500.0% in June

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Dalrada stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37. Dalrada has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 8.34.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. It produces heater/chiller units that provide simultaneous heating and cooling without the need for combustion or the burning of fossil fuels. The company also develops health care products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers.

