Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Down 80.9% in June

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Danone alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.