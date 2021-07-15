Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Down 80.9% in June

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.
About Danone
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.
