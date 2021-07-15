DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Achieves $3.77 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0777 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $340,612.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,974.96 or 1.00209745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00036272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006980 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00055537 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000897 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

