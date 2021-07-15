David J. Hollister Sells 210,739 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) insider David J. Hollister sold 210,739 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $11,059,582.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion and a PE ratio of 109.86.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $4,628,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after buying an additional 431,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

