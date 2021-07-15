David Powers Sells 2,225 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DECK stock opened at $385.93 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $396.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,383,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $1,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

