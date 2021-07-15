Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($1.17). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($4.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of DCPH opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.78. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after buying an additional 185,876 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

