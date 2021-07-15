Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys New Stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $12,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,356,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,333,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,965,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,953,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHL. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achilles Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Achilles Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ:ACHL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.62. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,550. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). On average, equities analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

