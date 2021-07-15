Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys Shares of 3,502,970 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,502,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,652,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 7.03% of Wave Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after buying an additional 570,466 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,901. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WVE. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

