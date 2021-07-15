Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Decreases Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,578 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$18.95 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

