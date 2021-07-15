Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $671,000 Stock Position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C cut its holdings in shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,403 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in IMARA were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IMARA by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMARA by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IMARA alerts:

IMRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of IMRA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,057. The company has a market cap of $103.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.58. IMARA Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA).

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.