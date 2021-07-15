Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $81.65 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,884,674 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences comprises approximately 1.7% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $81,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $339,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $740,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,897 shares of company stock worth $3,338,801. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

