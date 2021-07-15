Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases New Position in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMIIU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth about $21,802,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,000,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at $13,285,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at $12,833,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter worth $11,865,000.

CMIIU traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 79,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,344. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

