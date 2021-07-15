DEJAVE Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,645.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $1,645.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for $409.66 or 0.01247781 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00042113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00114823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00151129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,813.39 or 0.99945392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.67 or 0.00952356 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

