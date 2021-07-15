Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,582. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $210.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. Analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Apparel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

