Desire (DSR) Price Down 18.6% This Week

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Desire has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Desire has a market capitalization of $38,568.10 and approximately $44,231.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,309.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,895.70 or 0.06054746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.54 or 0.01429412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.21 or 0.00393525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00136442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.38 or 0.00611271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00403856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.00314754 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars.

