Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC decreased its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 404,297 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DM. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 38.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DM stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.30. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

