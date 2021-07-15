Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $299.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $281.00 to $299.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $269.08.

ROK stock opened at $291.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.67. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $293.75. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

