Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $51.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.