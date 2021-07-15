Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

CPNG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

