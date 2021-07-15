Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 2,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

