Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

