Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 1,683.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Commerzbank cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.