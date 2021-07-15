DF Dent & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $261.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $184.58 and a 1-year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

