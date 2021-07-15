Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €67.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €67.50 ($79.41) target price from UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLG. Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.82 ($75.08).

Shares of ETR:DLG opened at €65.10 ($76.59) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a one year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 57.49.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

