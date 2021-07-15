Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $70,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

