Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Tracy L. Roberts Sells 15,000 Shares

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.05 million, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

DGII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Digi International during the first quarter worth $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Digi International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

