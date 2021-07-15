Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $919.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $5.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of DDS stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.37. 2,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,134. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $193.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is -21.98%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,317,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dillard’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Dillard’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dillard’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

