Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $72.93 Million Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.06% of Scholastic worth $72,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 25.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 93.1% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 205,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter worth $395,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

