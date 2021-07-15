Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 197,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $72,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after acquiring an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 884,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

MANH opened at $140.80 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $149.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

