Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Brown & Brown worth $71,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 52,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 551.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

NYSE BRO opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

