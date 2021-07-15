Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.99% of First Busey worth $69,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. On average, analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

